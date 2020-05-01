your 7 must-haves of organic cosmetics

In a palette dominated by the soft hues, between blue and whitethe bathroom Miranda Kerr it is a small corner of your bedroom. Designed by herself with the help of the interior designer Nan Meltzer, in a style “romantic, feminine and somewhat ‘luxurious‘”, as the model explained between the pages of HELLO! living Januaryproducts organic cosmetics and the crystals energy fill your tables and shelves. A space that the top defined as your “sanctuary”, in which the bath Hampshire stands as the piece’s protagonist.
Lover of the natural, not only the decor is an online anti-stressaccording to the new houses low-toxbut every one of the cosmetics that we find in your bathroom have an organic seal. Among his favorites highlights the firm Kora Organics, an australian brand that is now available for sale in Spain through Douglas. In the latest issue of HELLO! living, the top share with us your routine beauty and their favorite beauty, our editors have been detailed below so that you also notes the ritual beauty of the model and look a skin young, healthy and radiant.