your 7 must-haves of organic cosmetics

In a palette dominated by the soft hues, between blue and whitethe bathroom Miranda Kerr it is a small corner of your bedroom. Designed by herself with the help of the interior designer Nan Meltzer, in a style “romantic, feminine and somewhat ‘luxurious‘”, as the model explained between the pages of HELLO! living Januaryproducts organic cosmetics and the crystals energy fill your tables and shelves. A space that the top defined as your “sanctuary”, in which the bath Hampshire stands as the piece’s protagonist.







Lover of the natural, not only the decor is an online anti-stressaccording to the new houses low-toxbut every one of the cosmetics that we find in your bathroom have an organic seal. Among his favorites highlights the firm Kora Organics, an australian brand that is now available for sale in Spain through Douglas. In the latest issue of HELLO! living, the top share with us your routine beauty and their favorite beauty, our editors have been detailed below so that you also notes the ritual beauty of the model and look a skin young, healthy and radiant.

Polishing Body Brush The brush body from Aromatherapy Associates is one of the must-haves of the top to keep your skin bright and clean. With cedras Sisal, cactus natural, this brush removes dead skin cells and helps to improve circulation, combat the appearance of cellulite and varicose veins.

Lip balm moisturizing To moisturize your lips, Miranda Kerr relies on the labial Lip Glow from Dior, in particular, the number 001. A pink tone that recreates the natural color of the lips by adding a extra shine.

Oil of facial treatment Kora Organics is the only brand you trust the model for its facial treatments, and you can already buy it in Spain through Douglas. Among its star products is the oil Noni Glow Face Oil. A moisturising and antioxidant face and neck, made from rose hip oil, oil, pomegranate oil and sea buckthorn.

Treatment for the eye contour As a complement, the top is the area around the eyes with the oil of Noni Radiant Eye Oil, the same range as the previous one. An organic treatment designed to soften, tone and brighten this area. Extiéndelo with your applicator quartz natural pink to get an extra relaxation and potentiate the effects of this oil.

Exfoliating mask Exfoliation is one of the key steps to achieve a good cleaning of the skin, so that the routine of Miranda nor does it lack a product dedicated to this purpose. Specifically, the mask Turmeric Brightening Exfoliating Mask 2 in 1, Kora Organics, which promotes renewal of the skin at the same time clean the potos, refines the skin tone and illuminates, giving an appearance much healthier.

Hydrating mask In addition to cleaning, the key element of any beauty routine is hydration. The mask Noni Glow Sleeping Mask Kora Organics is a treatment formulated from mushroom silver, coconut milk and extract of caviar plant in lima, which acts on wrinkles and expression lines, lack of firmness and elasticity and dryness of the skin.

