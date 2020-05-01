You have to see Camila Mendes surprise you with his amazing singing voice

Omaigash! The actress ‘Riverdale’, Camila Mendes demonstrated his great musical talent, in the interpretation of a moving song Mac Miller, which has left us boquiabiertas.

Camila Mendes it has become one of the great stars of Hollywood for his great performance, however, although we had seen sing a couple of notes in ‘Riverdale’, it was through Instagram when the actress showed us her impressive voice to sing the song of ‘Circle’ of Mac Miller.

“This is the first verse, but I included letters of the second because they resonate mysteriously with the emotional state of the world at this time”he wrote in the video that you shared on your feed of Instagram.

In a video white and black we can hear his melodious and gentle voice, and although it is the first time that we see it on Instagram singing has performed a couple of covers at the side of Rachel Matthews and Asha Bromfield. Oh Wooow, you are brutal!

Would you like to launch as a solo artist?