WWE: Nikki Bella will ‘take out the back’ to John Cena, with Henry Cejudo, champion fly-weight UFC

Henry Cejudo retained successfully his belt fly-weight UFC to defeat TJ Dillashaw -in less than a minute – during the main event of the UFC Fight Night 143. After his epic victory, ‘The Messenger’ was interviewed by Ariel Helwani, a reporter for ESPN, and revealed that one of her dreams is “having an appointment” with the feisty Nikki Bella, excampeona of the division divas of the WWE.

“I am a great admired of Nikki Bella, “said Henry Cejudo, and also recalled the time that he was able to match in the same flight with her and her sister Brie, wife of Daniel Bryan. The fighter of roots mexican also expressed his desire to teach him some fighting techniques.

“Dear Nikki Bellaof the Twins Beautiful. My friend Henry Cejudo, olympic gold medalist and bantamweight of UFCI would be very glad to know you, as more than a friend. What you have to say?“.

“I suppose that for his next fight Henry Cejudo I’m going to have to sit next to you again in the flight… Must have been a good luck charm! Oh and bring your niece! I love to cuddle! Congratulations champion! Oh soon we will have a wine to celebrate!”, responds Nikki Bella on Twitter.

“Oh my god. Henry, I hope you’re sitting down. itNikki Bellaof the Twins Beautiful, saw your interview on my show yesterday and sent you this! First salvos to the weights rooster and how now this?! Go time for Henry Cejudo,” writes Ariel Helwani.

“What’s up, Henry? I just saw your interview on the podcast Ariel and go, many thanks. First of all I want to tell you congratulations for your great victory. I’d like to think I gave you good luck to know each other on the flight. I hope that some day, in Arizona, you can train me to return to the ring because I think that you could teach me some moves and hey, I know you’re losing weight and all, but maybe we could take a drink or should I send you a bottle of wine from Belle Ricci by your victory, so I will do that”, says Nikki Bella in the video Twitter.

“So my good luck streak continues, thanks to the Nikki Bella. Nikki there are no more restrictions on my diet, let flow the wine, the movements flying, and we must unify championship belts… do you smell what the ‘Messenger’ is cooking?”, response of Henry Cejudo.

After separating from John Cena, Nikki Bella is a single of several months ago, and do not want to have a relationship with a fighter WWE. So Henry Cejudo be able to fulfill one of its most earnest desires in this 2019.