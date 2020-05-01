WWE: Brie Bella announced her definitive retirement from wrestling

Editorial Mediotiempo

United States / 11.03.2019 14:45:07

The fighter of WWE, Brie Bellaannounced that it will no longer fight and that officially is withdrawal.

In the last episode of the program Total Fine, Brie mentioned that his time in the wrestling endedbeing the event of Evolution of the past year, his last appearance in the company.

“I have decided that after Evolution, I will leave permanently (the programme was recorded before the event). I love WWE, but the only thing that I have learned is that I can not do everything. I just can’t,” said Brie before family and friends, because it is currently focused on her task of mother and would prefer to leave the wrestling side.

His last fight was in October of 2018 in a event of RAW, where alongside her sister Nikki Bella and Ronda Rousey faced Riott Squad; afterwards it was the sécond of Nikki in the fight for the Championship from RAW to Round.

The career of Brie Bella lasted 11 years, almost all within WWE. During this time, he managed the Championship Divas on three separate occasions and was recognized in four with the Slammy Award.

