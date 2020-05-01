A few days ago Roger Federer launched the proposal that the tennis male and female were together, hand in hand. The idea that ATP and WTA come together in a single organism caused a great deal of acceptance among some players in the circuit, such as Rafa Nadal, Garbiñe Muguruza or the former world number one Simona Halep. However, the former Russian tennis player Marat Safin he has not looked so good.

Safin was very clear about it in a live Instagram alongside his compatriot Mikhail Youzhny. “Men’s tennis is the one in charge. Leads, increasing revenue and attention for a long time. For their part, the women’s tennis is much less marketable, very difficult to sell, and I would say almost impossible if there are no big stars. Without the presence of stars of sports, but also media, such as Maria Sharapova or Serena Williams, women’s tennis is unmarketable“.

The idea of Federer to merge the two institutions so that the sport of the racquet to act in a more coordinated, powerful, and united has not liked to be number one in the world in the year 2000. Your comment macho has gone viral, though Youzhny has not been back. The now coach of Denis Shapovalov you gave the reason and recognized that I don’t know who make up the top-10 of the WTA.

“I agree. To me right now you ask me to tell you what the top-10, and I can point out some names but not all of them, or their order, and that I am very into the tennis,” admitted Youzhny in the chat that kept both ex-players in their social networks.