What will happen in the end of ‘Arrow’ after what happened in ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ – News series

Only remain two more chapters of the series starring Stephen Amell to say goodbye for ever from the series about Green Arrow.

EYE! Then reveal fundamental details of ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’. Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know anything.

As each television season, the CW has returned to gather his series of superheroes in a spectacular ‘crossover’ which, under the title ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’, it has allowed us to see as the protagonists of Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman, Black Lightning and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow they fought against a common enemy. Divided into five parts-each one of them broadcast as an episode of Supergirl, Batwoman, The Flash, Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow-, the ‘crossover’ arrived last night to its end with the issuance of your last two deliveries, which, although it put the finishing touch on the complicated confrontation with the Anti-Monitor, also lost his life one of the most important characters of the universe superheroico of CW.

To recap a little, the crossover “Crisis on Infinite Earths’ was based on a popular comic DC Comics, Crisis on the Infinite Earths, published between 1985 and 1986 and that we stood at the powerful super villain Anti-Monitor, played the television version by LaMonica Garrett. Interestingly enough, Marv Wolfman, author of the limited series of comics, co-wrote the episode Arrow within the ‘crossover’ next to the ‘showrunner’ Marc Guggenheim.

On paper, several heroes must sacrifice their lives to end the power of the Anti-Monitor, but what has happened in the version of real action that he has given us CW?

In the fourth part of the ‘crossover’, the belonging to the eighth and final season of ArrowOliver Queen -now The Spectrum after his trip to purgatory and encounter with Jim Corrigan (Stephen Lobo)- he ended up sacrificing himself in the final battle to stop the supervillain and save them back to the Multiverse. And this time it seems that definitively, since that has taken place in the episode of his own series and in the fifth part of the event was leaving the character completely.

The death of Oliver Quenn in the crossover it may not be a surprise to many, however, since with the end of Arrow just around the corner, a lot was speculated about the possibility that the hero lost his life in ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’.

What will happen in ‘Arrow’ after the events of ‘crossover’?

It seems lie, but only subtract two episodes for that Arrow you sack for ever from the spectators at the end of this month of January. The next day, 28, ‘Fadeout’ (8×10) put the finishing touch to the fiction starring Oliver Quenn, but before, the episode that airs next week will serve as a pilot of the new series destined to become its successor: Green Arrow and the Canaries. The potential ‘spin-off’ will be played by Katherine McNamara, Katie Cassidy and Juliana Harkavy.

On how to address Arrow the absence of her hero, because it is speculated with the possibility that the end is a kind of retrospective of the story during the funeral of Oliver (Stephen Amell), but we will have more details in the coming days.

