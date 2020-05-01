What they said the victims of the former doctor Larry Nassar

One of the testimonies that has attracted attention is the Emma Ann Millerof 15 years, and who could be the latest victim of mr. Nassar, for the last time that was abused by he former doctor was at the end of 2016.

At the hearing, Miller explained that the medical center of the University of Michigan she was still charging her mother for appointments with Nassar, and at the end of his testimony he implied that he would go against them: that all would go against those who would not listen to them before, and allowed Nassar to continue to abuse them.

Miller, the young number 95 in testimony against the former doctor, had to take breaks constantly to not break down in tears. He said that the hatred felt by Nassar was “uncontrollable” and that a sentence of 40 years was not enough.

“Larry Nassar, I hate you, but I will forgive you because that is what God wants”.