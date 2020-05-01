What powers! So I saw Britney Spears for the past 26 years ago. Who are you?

Britney Spears has captivated many generations to be one of the recognized celebrities of pop music and, without doubt, is the center of attention of thousands of digital portals.

On this special occasion, we can say that their fans wanted to pay homage to the american singer when you hang up on Instagram a picture that was taken in 1996.

Related News

As you’re reading, photography 26 years ago, has as its protagonists the princess of pop and three big stars of the music. ¡OMG!

What didn’t you know? The dancer and composer appears smiling in the company of her ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling and Christina Aguilera. What powers!

In addition, the model and actress sports a look very descontracturado of the time, because at that time she was just 12 years old. Wow, how time passed!

It should be noted that, 5 years after that snapshot, the interpreter of “Baby one more time” remained a controversial love affair with the singer of NSYNC that lasted 3 years.

Finally, the followers of Britney Spears did not take long to invade the posting and left a huge amount of comments in favor of the pop star. “A scene epic, the best of the pop music”, launched a user in the web.