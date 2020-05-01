What new member of the family? Lily Collins shocked her fans with these tender photos. Oh look!

Lily Collins been characterized for being one of the actresses most consistent in the industry, performing roles that have helped them evolve in their career.

From your account of Instagram, with over 18 million followers, the british actress shows all the style and glamour that it has, by wearing attire that will help you highlight your beautiful figure.

Collins also take the opportunity to show their fans some aspects of his private life, as the walks he does with his friends or great news to brighten your day.

Days ago the protagonist of Mirror, Mirror shared a video with his new pet, a beautiful dog that got them into a place of rescue.

World, get to know the baby Redford. I could not be more grateful because this little came into our lives, wrote the interpreter of 30 years.

Now Lily constantly goes up every adventure you undertake with your new partner, mesmerizing everyone with its sweet side.

Internet users took the opportunity to leave hundreds of comments, by congratulating you on your good deed, also thanked the beautiful star by flooding the networks a lot of tenderness.