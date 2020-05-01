What happened to him? Katie Holmes showed up with hair full of gray hair

Katie Holmes, famous for setting style and look with a very neat, surprised this time, showing the roots without dye, her hair white.

The Hollywood star left everyone with the mouth open due to a parade of Cholé in Paris with a look that few famous are encouraged to bring: your gray hair.

“What’s most surprising is that she is known for to maintain a style very neat and nothing left to chance. However, in the most important events we were struck by be each time more natural”noted Marité Rizzo, editor of fashion For You.

But it is not the first time, we see Holmes with a style of home: hace two weeks tabolides of New York also portrayed the moment in which lucia a bun, no makeup and nails with the enamel chipped.

The ex Tom Cruise showed that a horse’s natural, without dyes also is perfect, sumándose other prominent women such as queen Letizia of Spain.