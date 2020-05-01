What are two ex of Pete Davidson have ended up becoming good friends?

Margaret Qualley and the model Kaia Gerber, who went out with the comedian in 2019, were captured on Tuesday by strolling through Los Angeles with a group of friends.

Since the end of his brief engagement with Ariana Grande, the sentimental life of Pete Davidson has given a lot to talk about by the rapidity with which it has initiated and completed their courtships with some of the most famous celebrities of the moment.

His romance with the actress Margaret Qualleythe daughter of Andie MacDowell, and the young model Kaia Gerber, who has followed in the footsteps of her mother Cindy Crawford in the world of fashion, revealed that in late 2019 and early 2020, neither of the two lasted more than a couple of months.

Without rivalry

After the failed relationships has emerged at least a nice friendship, but not between the comedian and his ex, but between the two young people. Margaret Qualleyof 25 years, and Kaia Gerber, 18, were captured on Tuesday in Los Angeles accompanied by a group of friends, among which were Cara Delevingne and his girlfriend Ashley Benson.

The photographs that came to light, where Margaret Qualley appears walking beside Kaia Gerber and with a hand on his shoulder, in a gesture that expressed so much confidence as an attitude slightly protective.

The walk ended when they entered a house, where they had fun recording videos TikTok they shared in their accounts of Instagrambut they preferred not to be displayed together.

By: Bang Showbiz