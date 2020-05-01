Westworld-busting plan HBO to launch its season more bloody

The series caused a sensation in all the world

Westworld still giving you what to talk about in terms of series referred to due to the large third season that is in issue and which have very expectant fans, that are slowly growing as a snow ball by the incredible story that is taking several twists transcendental chapter to chapter.

This series of the genre of suspense and science fiction is created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy exclusively for HBO and focuses its argument on a theme park dominated by Delos Inc., that offers an experience to live in the Old West, this, in turn, is filled with hosts, which are created to satisfy any wish of those who visit it.

Pain is the protagonist of the series, being host to the oldest and which starts to question about her life, who she feels is a lie prepared. During the three seasons of Westworldthe role that interprets Evan Rachel Wood it is becoming more and more independent, in charge of going to solving each time more questions are emerging.

In the third season has started to see a little more action and blood, with episodes increasingly gloomy. In the fifth of them called ‘Genre’, shows the last of Serac, character played by Vincent Cassel. We can also know the origin of Rehoboamthe brain , the brain computer that analyzes data from around the world and anticipate events with large probability of success.

Serac is the protector of Rehoboamalso who is running by means of it, with which it predicts the future and can appear in any side, a type of man-made god that seeks to create chaos and cause the end of humanity. Dolores knows her dark secret and with it we have now in check.

Without a doubt, we are faced with a season very bloody that does not abandon your aspect of thriller of action with many fights, chases and above all shootings, something that has made him the most entertaining and most of all, grabbing the attention of more people around the world, who want to see week-to-week more chapters of the series.