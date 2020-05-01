We confirmed! Marvel announced date For the release of Venom 2!

The date and title for the sequel of Venomas has been announced by Sony who are the owners of the rights of the anti-hero of Marvel.

The production has announced that it hopes to bring to the big screen Venom Let There Be Carnage for the June 24, 2021.

As has happened with many movies, the new film’s villain arachnid it has been delayed through the fault of the coronavirus that has affected all parts of the world and that delayed the activities of the recording.

It was known that the bad the sequel starring Tom Hardy, will be one of the adversaries more ruthless in the comics as it is Carnage.

On this occasion, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures Entertainment have been reunited to bring the film back to Venomthis time you will be able to know more of the different symbionts to the occurrence of Cletus Cassady, who will be played by Woody Harrelson.

Remember that in the scene post credits the first filmas is usual, the production left clues that would bring this second, to show the important character that will make you in front of the protagonist.

In this scene Venom, could see Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), visiting the prison where he is being held Cletus Cassidy, who at the moment have front, he answers When you leave here, and I assure you that I will do it, there will be a butcher’s shop.