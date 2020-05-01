VIDEO: in The style of Tom Cruise, Diego Boneta meets challenge and committed to Derbez

Diego Boneta I came back to give a sample of their talent to imitate Tom Cruise but this time for a good cause.

After making his debut in TikTok a few weeks ago, a couple of imitations of Hollywood stars, the protagonist of Luis Miguel, the series grab a video in the platform to join the challenge #RiskyBusinessChallenge.

In the clip, the Boneta appears recreating the iconic scene the film starring Cruise Risky Business but instead of using a chandelier as a built-in microphone uses a disinfectant spray.

The young actor explained that he was adding to the challenge to support the fund’s response to the situation of the coronavirus of the Center for Disaster Philanthropy. To increase the impulse to the great cause, Diego Boneta ret figures such as Eugenio Derbez, Juanpa Zurita, Ricky Martin, Sebastin Yatra, Milla Jovovich and sister Natalia Boneta.

Source: Instagram @diego