Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale singing hits from HSM in Tik Tok, gave me life

Although the anxiety of the quarantine will not let us see it, we must recognize that there are things super positive throughout this, and one of them is that our celebs favorite you more [email protected] that never in their social networks, Tik Tok including, yas!

Recently, the stars of High School Musical were content with the songs of this music that fascinates us. Oh Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale gave us life with their new tik toks!

Vanessa Hudgens sang “I gotta go my own way”, yes, the ballad with which caíamos in depression, because this is when Gabriella wants to go away from Troy Bolton in the second movie.

Ashley Tisdale, sang the hymn of “Sharpay Evans”, “Fabulous”, in a live Instagram and without a doubt, this couple of videos that gave us life.

We love to see these bf’s together. I lift the hand who feel nostalgic!