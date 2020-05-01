This is the house that just sold

The actress Katie Holmes, former wife of Tom Cruise, has sold for four million dollars, a mansion in Calabasas (Los Angeles). Sober Tudor style, was built in 2007 and has been forced to prepared to lower the price substantially: in November, was on sale for $ 600,000 more. With the transaction has not won anything, because she acquired it in 2014 through a partnership for $ 3.8 million.

Katie Holmes with a casual look ideal for traveling, in the airport of Paris. The photo was taken last week.

Lobby.

One of the six bathrooms.

That was a house of Katie Holmes and her daughter, Suri Cruiseextends to about 600 m2, consists of six bedrooms and five baths, a swimming pool, an outdoor kitchen and a half basketball court in an estate 2,020 m2. The floors are dark wood, and among its dependencies contained a loft converted into a library and a lounge with a fireplace.

Master bedroom.

Dining room with views.

Kitchen with large island for the chef.

Katie Holmes comes a brand new horror film The Boy. The curse of Brahms. It became famous in the late 90’s and early 2000 for his role in the television series Dawson”s Creek. After we saw in Batman Begins, and was Jackie Kennedy in the miniseries The Kennedys and The Kennedys After Camelot. His career in the cinema don’t you just take off, but 2020 may be a good year: in addition to that film genre, in April premiere The secret.

The house consists of swimming pool and half court tennis. All around is forest.

Exterior view.

