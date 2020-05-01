these are the last words of the series

As you know, we are currently airing the eighth season of Arrow that will put an end to this popular series from The CW.

We have been listening to some reports and teasers of what awaits us in the final, but now we have one of the creators has revealed the last words of dialogue in the series (via CBR).

He was the showrunner Marc Guggenheim through Twitter announced that they have concluded with the recording of Arrow and the series will conclude with the words “For you”.

#Arrow is wrapped. Last two words of dialogue: “To you.” — Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) November 14, 2019

The thing is that it does not reveal who is the character that says those two words, and already have been circulating multiple theories, where the strongest is that the phrase “For you,” says Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) to his daughter Mia (Katherine McNamara), when he passes the mantle of Green Arrow, though some other believe that it might tell you to Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards).

Until now only have been transmitted, 4 episodes in 10 of the last season, which is scheduled to conclude on January 28 2020 with a special two-hour duration.

It is worth mentioning that Arrow will leave a great legacy as it has led to other series within their Arrowverse as The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman, not to mention the great crossovers like Crisis on Infinite Earths which will be released on the 8th of December.

