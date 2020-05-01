The veil that led to Miranda Kerr in her wedding (and you copied Grace Kelly) turns to be the trend

In may of 2017 Miranda Kerr married with Evan Spiegel, founder of Snapchat, in an intimate ceremony held in their mansion in Brentwood, which is only attended by 45 guests. A link surrounded by a certain air of secrecy and mystery. So much so that it was not until two months later when it is released the first images of the dress that took the model. It was a design of satin long sleeve with lily embroidery and a long tail, signed by Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior Haute Couture. As a complement Miranda opted for a veil subject with a headband of flowers. An accessory inspired by the one Grace Kelly wore in her wedding with Rainier of Monaco in 1956, which turns to be the trend.







If the brides-to-2019 said no categorically to the veil, the 2020 seem to flirt again with this element of the traditional cut that increasingly designers include among its proposals. In reality, it is not surprising. The veil looks on during the ceremony and is removed at the celebration, where many times it is replaced by a flower headdress. That way you get two looks bridal in a matter of seconds and without investing too much. In addition, the proposals are becoming more innovative and flattering: options plumeti to designs studded with pearls. But if there is a proposal that is convincing is to attach to a headdress or headband of flowers –many times are preserved–. And is that the designers find your inspiration in one of the women more stylish in the recent times, Grace Kelly. Something that made Miranda.







The first signs that this trend has once again been found in Belvederethe new collection of L’arche. The signature bridal barcelona inspires his new proposals in a renaissance garden. Plays with chiffons and organzas natural to give the dresses movement and that air ethereal every time like most brides. And yes, this includes veils. Some are ancient, genuine parts vintage full of history that subject with accessories-dotted flowers. Although it also proposes tiaras type turban for those who prefer to dispense with this element full of romance. Victoire Vermeulen Mariée has also played with this trend in their collection Rooftop. In she imagines brides changing dresses princesses by most existing models, but also sophisticated. For some you choose veils and mantillas that are topped with headdresses of flowers of a large size.







This trend is also seen on the catwalk. In the framework of the New York Bridal Week, Reem Acra presented his collection Spring 2020, Thankyou. And he did it with a myriad of veils between the that it was possible to find designs for all kinds of women. And while proposing options crazy, even full color for brides more daring, called the attention to the designs crowned with flowers size XL. Were specially elegant and flattering.





