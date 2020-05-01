The twins most famous of television: from ‘Harry Potter’ to ‘Rugrats’ | Film and Television

We will never know the reason, but inexplicably the 90’s, and 2000 were two decades golden for the twins in the small and big screen. No doubt that it became fashionable were Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen —that guild so lucrative that it ended up becoming its own brand— but before they arrived in our lives as there were other identical sister. Do you know who? Keep reading because we’re going to do a little review.

1. Tia and Tamera Mowry – Things of sisters

Surely they were the precursor. In 1994 there was the first chapter of Things of sisters and your argument as we know it because it was a formula that continues today. Tia and Tamera are twins identical separated at birth, who reunite by accident in the mall after fourteen years. In the end, they and their adoptive parents is iran to live together and form an atypical family.

A series that lasted six seasons, until they go to college and that, as happened with the majority of twins in this list, also starred in numerous films and sequels. In fact, in 2005 they came back with Twitches where interpreted to twins with magical powers who fight against the dark forces. There is nothing more to add.

2. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen – Parents forced (it was only the beginning)

Despite the fact that this series never appeared the two at the same time —both played Michelle Tanner, the most small family—, Parents forced it was his shuttle to stardom. And it was inevitable not to fall in love with that little face.

In 1995 staged Two for the price of one and after twenty films and series more. Any teenager of the late 90’s and early 2000’s I wanted to the life (and wardrobe) of the twins most famous in the world. Although it was clear that or were of Mary-Kateor Ashleybecause you couldn’t have personalities any more different. Or were the rebel or the rich. There is No turning back. With them we traveled to Paris (Passport to Paris, 1999), Rome (A summer in Rome2002) or New York (Move, this is New York, 2004) and, obviously, in all of the destinations had an affair with two local buenorros. Sometimes life is not fair.

3. Cynthia and Brittany Daniel – The twins of Sweet Valley

We have already advised that at this time there was nothing I liked more that two twin identical with personalities opposite, so it is not surprising that the argument of this series of adolescent focus on that. Liz it was good and accountable; Jessicathe superficial, selfish and the most linked —in summary, the most fun—. However, they were not as successful as other twins of this list. At the end of the series in 1997 had minor roles in some series success, but little more. For example, to Britanny we could see seducing the main character of Dawson grows, do you remember that chapter?

4. Dylan and Cole Sprouse – Hotel, dulce hotel: The adventures of Zack and Cody

If the 90’s were the golden age of the twins, the early 2000’s it was for twins in particular: the brothers Sprouse. As the Olsenthey started out in a series of success where he played the same character: Ben, the son of Ross in Friends. And despite the fact that a paper so short, fell in love to the public with an intimate interview in the program of Jay Leno.

In 2005 they rescued this pair of siblings with the adventures of Zack and Cody, where also appeared some of our girls favorite Disney as Brenda Song and Ashley Tisdale. They were also victims of the industry and ended up starring in a long list of ads that, to this day, admit that they are ashamed. Since a few years ago, Cole returned to our lives with its role of Jughead in Riverdale and gave us life when he started to go out with your partner in fiction, Lili Reinhart. His brother, Dylan, prefer independent films, although it does not move away either of the foci, due to its relation with the top model Barbara Palvin.

5. James and Oliver Phelps – Harry Potter

We could not speak of twins-famous, and not to mention Fred and George Weasleythe brothers Ron and two of the most charismatic characters of the entire saga. Despite the fact that accompanied us for ten years, from 2001 until 2011, after the second part of Harry Potter and the deathly hallows since we have not gotten to see on the screen. Even so, we will always your hair is redhead and your best moments.

6. Phil and Lil – The Rugrats

We know that there are real, but they could not miss Phillip and Lillian —as they were called when they were angry with each other— our twins favorites cartoons of our childhood. The two loved to eat bugs, get muddy and get in trouble. And as all the brothers, even though they were crazy, they could not avoid fighting constantly and starring some of the funniest scenes of the series. Who returned to be a baby again.