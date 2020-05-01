The top five from the red carpet for the PGA Awards

A new delivery of prizes, a new red carpet. It was the 31st installment of the Producers Guild Awards in los Angeles where we celebrate the best production work throughout the year. Come and see the 5 best looks from the gala.

Charlize Theron . Photo: Instagram

If we talk about elegance, talk about Charlize Theron. For this occasion, she chose a dress in black-and-white that leaves the shoulders bare be signed Givenchy. what about the detail? a bustier white that peeks out under the black.

Zoey Deutch. Photo: Instagram

The actress The Politician, Zoey Deutch, bet on the color. Wore a strapless gown of white tulle with strips of multicolored applique and embroidered. A design of Oscar de la Renta.

Nicole Kidman. Photo: Instagram

We always say that the monkey is “the ” garment of salvation. Nicole Kidman took one in white satin J. Mendel, a design which highlights the drapery and the large bow on the bodice. While this impeccable with your monkey, this time, did not make a good choice at the time of combing hair. A pick-up or hair neater it would have been a better option.

Lauren Dern. Photo: Instagram.

Lately, Laura Dern, choose for the red carpet gowns and haute couture. For this occasion, she chose a short gown of the firm Prada. A design all over with embroidered neck baby as the that are going to use in the next season. Foot led with ballerinas on tip giving it a touch of informality (obviously with some sandals studs would have been much more elegant).

Constance Wu. Photo: Instagram.

With the air of a hippie chic, Constance Wu chose a gown from Etro. Printed chiffon, neckline, and draped in the shape of a heart, the actress was conspicuous by its freshness and its simplicity.