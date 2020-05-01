The surprise encounter between Brad Pitt and Kanye West in California

(IG: poppajacck)

The actr Brad Pitt made a surprise appearance in the middle of the people enjoying the Sunday service of Kanye West.

For months the rapper performs services in various locations as a kind of “healing experience”.

As explained by Kim Kardashian, wife of Kanye, before the presentation of the rapper at Coachella: “it is Definitely something in what he believes in, Jesus, and there is a christian environment. But there is no sermon. It is only a christian experience is very spiritual, this is more of a healing experience, it is only music”.

He further said that although the services have a vibrating christian does not necessarily have to be those who attend.

The service of Kanye this Sunday was in Watts, California, and in the videos that he shared Kardashian on Instagram stories you could see people enjoying the music, dancing, singing and raising their arms.

Among the people who gathered in the parking lot of a church there was one that caught particular attention: Brad Pitt. His presence surprised most of the attendees, who at no time were harassed by the actor.

The actor did not appear in the stories of Kim, but in the publications of other users of Instagram that, of course, noticed the presence of the astro of Hollywood.

One of the videos taken showed Pitt chatting and smiling with Kanye.

According to the website TMZthe appearance of Pitt in the service of Kanye was a spontaneous decision and in addition, it was the second time that the actor participated in an event of that type.

In addition to Pitt, other celebrities who attended the service were Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Adrienne Bailon.

In recent weeks, Pitt has grabbed the attention with his public appearances.

Without resolving its dispute with Angelina Jolie for the custody of their children, the actor was quite active due to the promotion of the film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which was directed by Quentin Tarantino and he shared credits with Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie.

Brad Pitt in Venice (Reuters/ Yara Nardi)

Last week, Pitt also gave the talk to be presented at the Venice film Festival. The actor traveled to the Italian city to show their film Ad Astra.

In addition to his work in the production, there was a detail that did not escape the eyes of the press and photographers: a new tattoo Pitt.

The pose for the cameras, Pitt let her see his biceps right and it was noted that he was releasing a design very close to the tattoo that was made years ago in honor of Angelina Jolie.

The tattoo in honor of her ex-partner is a text in italics, based on a poem by the THIRTEENTH-century Rumi that says: “There exists a field, beyond all notions of right and wrong. I’ll meet you there”.

The new tattoo Pitt (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

Now, about this poem, Pitt is made to the drawing of a man standing next to his shadow, which was interpreted by some as a response to the breakup with the actress, or as a reference to the film of Benjamin Button that starred in more than a decade ago.

Three years ago, confirmed the breakup between Angelina and Brad, who for more than a decade, had formed one of the couples golden of Hollywood.

Unlike other separations of celebrities, the of them has been involved in a battle for the custody of their children and an exchange of accusations.

Just this summer it was learned that they made a truce so that Brad could live with the small ones, but still not in sight the end of the dispute.