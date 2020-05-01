The Spirit Awards will give a slap in the face of diversity at the Oscars

The awards, which are held a day before the Academy of Cinema had women and minorities as protagonists

SANTA MONICA, California – The weekend of the academy awards are held other awards in Los Angeles: the Film Independent Spirit Awards. The gala could not be more different from the Academy of Cinema.

For a start, it is held in a huge tent on the Santa Monica beach, next to the famous pier. Starts at noon and finishes around 4 pm. The carpet is not red, but blue. The dress code is totally relaxed –a lot of jeans, sneakers, and even a few nominees who tan on a bike for the carpet–. There is No room for stress, it does not look nervous to anyone. A good part of the winners and presenters dropped “f bombs” (Fuc*) in his speeches. And, as it was commissioned to remember in his opening speech of the presenter Aubrey Plazathe Spirit Awards themselves recognize the diversity and nominate, for example, to women, to a Better Direction.

Olivia Wildedirector of “Booksmart”, took the award Best First Film and celebrated with all their equipment, among which were the protagonists of the film Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever.

“This year has been incredible for directors are women and I am very proud to be part of that group. There are many women who have incredible stories to tell and we also need more women producers”said Wilde in the press room after receiving his award.

Another category that represented the diversity of the Spirit Awards was the Best supporting Actress, in which the five nominees were, for the first time, five women of color. Among them, Jennifer Lopez, who could not hide his disappointment when he heard the name of the winner, the china Zhao Shuzhen, “The Farewell”.

It was precisely this movie directed by the chinese-american Lulu Wang that took the main prize, the Best Movie. Wang, who had already risen before the stage to collect the award on behalf of his actress, he returned to the stage, and encouraged all women to “make more movies”.

The gala would have started with the delivery of the prize to the Best supporting Actor for Willem Defoe for “The Lighthouse”. It was the second Spirit Award for the veteran actor, four times nominated. He dedicated his award to his partner in the film, Robert Pattinson.

How could it be otherwise, “Parasite” took the prize for Best Movie International and the Korean director Bong Joon-Ho went up to collect the prize along with his translator, as he has been doing in each gala this awards season. It takes more than a month in Los Angeles and on Monday will return to South Korea with the luggage loaded, among others, certain that at least one Oscar.

Bong Joon-Ho takes more than a month in Los Angeles and is already a bit tired of so much awards gala. “After tomorrow I’ll be able to go home and that makes me happy.” Just won a #SpiritAwards. Tomorrow will be at least one Oscar. pic.twitter.com/WBDWzl8uEp — Rafael Cores (@rafacores) February 8, 2020

Another sound ovation was Noah Baumbach when Nicolas Cage announced “Marriage Story” as a recipient of the special award to Robert Altman. The director and screenwriter of the film made an allegation of independent film flanked by the stars of his film: Scarlett Johansson, Laura Dern, Ray Liotta and the rest of the cast. The only thing missing was Adam Driver.

“The independent filmmakers anonymous that are represented here today are the people that are going to change the way we see movies,” said Baumbach. “We need to create a system that will support them”.

Shortly after, it was the turn of another film forgotten by the Oscars: “Uncut Gems”, starring Adam Sandler, who took home the Best Actor award just after that its directors, the brothers Josh and Benny Safdie, picked up the award for Best Direction and read their speech in unison, so that was not understood nothing, to the laughter of the public.

The speech itself was understood was that of Sandler, who laughed in the Oscars, and rose from their seats to those present, who gave, perhaps, the ovation more sound of the night.

The Best Actress it was another that takes a month picking up award after award: Renée Zellweger for “Judy”. After six years without acting in any film, around the film of the actress texas is one of the great stories of this awards season. Zellweger picked up his first Spirit Award in his third nomination.

The Best Documentary went to “American Factory”, who had the support of Obama and you can see it on Netflix.