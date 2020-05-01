The sequel to ‘Death Note’ continues to move forward

As well reported by the writer.

Death Note became since his first appearance in the manga in one of the most popular stories and successful, which led to the creation of the anime and even exceeded what was achieved by the printed version.

It was in 2017 that Netflix premiered an adaptation live action made in the united States, which in reality didn’t have a very good reception by the public or the critics. Starring Nat Wolff, Willem Dafoe, Lakeith Stanfield and Margaret Qualleythe tape received complaints for not respecting the personality of the characters or the essence of the story.

Even so, he achieved good results in the platform which led to confirm a sequel shortly after it premiered. And although there has been no news about it in these years, the writer Greg Russo gave a little hope to those who expect the next movie to answer a question on Twitter.

Shaking things up. Got something new and cool in the works with the peeps at Netflix. May take a little while but will be worth the wait. Stay tuned. #DEATHNOTE 🍎 https://t.co/N3bp3jvAes — Greg Russo (@WriterRusso) March 17, 2020

Things are shaking up. We have something new and cool in development with the team in Netflix. Maybe I took a little time but it will be worth it. Keep in touch.

We will have to wait now to know what will happen with this sequel and if Netflix will soon make an official announcement on the status of the production.

Do you think Netflix correct what you have done with the previous tape? Do you expect this sequel?

I like this: I like Loading…

Related