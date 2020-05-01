The scolding public Kim Basinger to his daughter, Ireland Baldwin, and it ended up as a joke

Kim Basinger and daughter, Ireland Baldwin, the fruit of her marriage with actor Alec Baldwin, have been the protagonists of these days one of the ‘regañinas’ public more fun than you remember. The daughter of the actors in hollywood, 23 years old, going on the last week the networks to share a snapshot topless in that he was posing back to back looking at the skyline of New York, and wearing only a small pants. An image that surprised her father, who said: “why Forgive?”.



Only seven days later, Ireland is again shared a snapshot in which you could see a young blonde lying on the bed with the same little clothing that she had taken the previous week and that he called ‘mood’ (current state). “What ??? What ???? Where ??? Where ??? Who ???? Who??? Your MOM …..😡” (What? What? Where? Where? Who? Who? Your mother…), I wrote the protagonist of Nine and a half weeks in the image of his daughter.

However, before the uproar general and commentary in particular his mother, the american model came back to your profile to put calm. “¡¡¡This is not me!!!”, would reply to Basinger on this frame La Piscine (Jacques Deray, 1969) starring the actress Romy Schneider.



Later to this more general statement and to all his fans: “everyone thinks that I’m always naked, but sometimes I wear clothes. Damn it,” joked the model with its more at 535,000 followers, with which it shares moments as funny as these.