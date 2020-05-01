The positive side! Kris Jenner revealed what was the best part of his first divorce. What is your opinion of Kim?

Kris Jenner, he was married to Robert Kardashian until 1991, when they ended a marriage to which were born 4 children: Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob.

Since then, socialite American he tried to maintain a good relationship with the lawyer, who died years after product a cancer.

At the time Kris he met Kardashian revealed that she was 18 and he was 29, so it had to grow and mature to follow the steps of your partner.

I remember one day I woke up with my boots. I have a deep faith in God and began to pray to my God to strengthen, give me that power, give me the ability to be in charge of my own life. It was my turn to really grow, he confessed Jenner in the program of Oprah.

Later, the star of Keeping Up With the Kardashian he confessed that the main reason for ending their union was infidelity that came from his part.

The celebrity 64 years lists the time as one of his greatest regrets in his life, due to the drastic change that had to face his routine, first, because it became a single mother.

For Kim it was easy to understand the actions of the manager originally from California: it’s not that I think that a hoax was fine, but I’ve been in situations very unhappy in that I feel that I want to go out and I can’t breathe, he clarified.