The Politician

This September 27, Netflix premiered its new bet in the area of the series youth, which revolves around who are willing to everything to achieve his goal, and here in Televitos we had the opportunity of seeing the first three episodes.

Although probably not as well known as some of the actors who have starred in their series, when we talk about the field of television there are few names more important than that of Ryan Murphy.

For the more ‘televitos’ the work of Murphy is probably very familiar, but for those that don’t are so much, this screenwriter, producer and director, is the creator of some of the programs most recognized of the last two decades, being the master mind behind series like “American Horror Story”, “Glee” and “Nip Tuck”, among several others.

Now, in conjunction with Netflix, Murphy returns to the fray, this time with a tragicomedy that follows the life of a young man obsessed with one day being the president of the united States, but that, in order to achieve your goal, you will first have to be president of the school.

Payton Hobart, a student in wealthy Santa Barbara, California, knew from age seven that he wanted to be president of the united States. But first you will need to learn to manage the political landscape more treacherous of all: the school. To be elected president of the Student Council, secure a job at Harvard and stay on your particular path to success, Payton will have to be more cunning than his ruthless classmates without sacrificing their own morality, or its image.

WHAT WE LIKED

The characters. One of the most attractive aspects of this story are the main characters here will know. While none of which is particularly pleasant, and much less someone with whom most of us feel represented, within this world of twisted and narcissistic that serves as a setting, it becomes almost justified the way they act, making the viewer interested to know what their next step will be and how far you are willing to reach to achieve their goals.

The performances. As we say, the characters, as odd and self-centered they may be, are a crucial part of the history, importance, they would not have had if it were not for the quality acting that we find here. In the first place, it is noteworthy to Ben Platt (“Pitch Perfect”), who in a big way, gives life to Payton, the protagonist of the series. Another example is what is done by Lucy Boynton (“Bohemian Rhapsody”) and Zoey Deutch (“Before I Fall”), who play Astrid and Infinity, respectively, the first contendora of Payton, and the second their candidate for vice-president. Finally, an honourable mention to the Oscar-winning Jessica Lange (“Tootsie”) and Gwyneth Paltrow (“Shakespeare in Love”), whose secondary roles are essential in the development of the series.

The stories secondary. While a large part of the series focused on the history of Payton, this is what happens with the characters that surround him that really entertains the viewer. This is the case of Infinity, the student becomes a candidate for vice-president taking advantage of her illness, but who hides a dark secret, or River, who forges a relationship with Payton as with Astrid, which ends up detonating the intense competition and hatred between the two candidates.

WHAT THAT NOT SO MUCH

The style. Perhaps what I least like about this series is the way in which it is presented, showing us a world that is so twisted and far from the reality as possible, without falling into the genre of science fiction. And while, thanks to a certain resemblance with “The Royal Tenenbaums”, will have its own niche audience, if it is not of your liking right away, it is easy to lose interest.

Theme. While that is not the central focus of the story, once again Netflix touches on the topic of youth suicide. The big problem of this, beyond any controversy that could be generated with “13 Reasons Why”, is that in addition to being something that we have already explored in depth previously, is the way that does not give the sufficient importance to the issue of depression and suicide, but that review almost as something anecdotal.

CONCLUSION

To say that “The Politician” is a series unusual is to underestimate what Ryan Murphy and Netflix here we deliver, and although after seeing just three of the eight episodes it makes it difficult to comment definitively, what is for sure that this program you will love or you will hate, but will not leave you indifferent.