The photos of Kris Jenner, at the beginning of her marriage with Bruce to show your changes

Only a month of her divorce from Robert Kardashian Kris Jenner was married that would be the second great love of his life: Bruce Jenner. It all happened in April of 1991. Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian was even a few girls when his mother decided to share her life with you would be like a father to them.

What seemed like a fairy tale at the beginning, fueled with the births of Kendall and Kylie Jenner began to come crashing down just when the family decided to do a reality show. Bruce, over the years, took the name of Caitlyn and changed gender, that after the inevitable divorce from Kris.

But in the nineties, a decade where they lived an eternal honeymoon, Kris and Bruce were one of the couples most envied among high society in California. Attended regularly at charity events and movie premieres, due in part to the popularity of Bruce as an olympic athlete.

Never ceased to be the side of Robert Kardashian, allowing the girls to share with their father until his death bed.

In some photos she shared Kylie Jenner by their stories of Instagram, we saw them as they were: happy and young, noticing the great change that you have given: as Kris looks very different as a lady its more than 60 years and Bruce say that was the biggest change. In short, will always be a stellar pair.

We recommend in the video