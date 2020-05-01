The memorable meeting of Lily Collins with Lady Di

The actress recalls the day she met Lady Di and prince Charles

The model-turned-actress Lily Collins takes while rubbing shoulders since his earliest childhood with the high british society in quality of daughter of one of the great musical figures of the country: Phil Collins.

Without going any further, when I was still a little girl who barely knew how to walk, he had the opportunity to meet in person at the prince Carlos and his then still wife Diana of Walesalthough at that time she was not impressed in the slightest the regal identity of their partners.

“I met the family [a real one] when I could barely balance myself in the foot. There are pictures of me giving him a bouquet of flowers to princess Diana and I think that then I tried to remove them. I have been told that prince Charles gave to me a toy telephone so that I would entertain playing, but apparently I tried to hit him with it. The only thing that I could think about was my poor mother was in that we were going to kick you out of there by my fault”he recalled fun Lilythe fruit of the second marriage of the leader of Genesis with the model Jill Tavelman, in an interview to the magazine Vanity Fair.

Despite the fact that it is more than accustomed to chat with some of the most well known personalities in the world of entertainment without giving it more importance than necessary to their interactions, Lily he could not avoid losing the composure the first time you met face-to-face with the very Meryl Streep, with whom he had a conversation that remains etched in your memory word for word.

“When I met Meryl Streep, for the first time, I was out of breath and when he gave me the hand is I put the hair standing on end and I started to cry. I didn’t know what to tell you! So I urged him: ‘Usually I always know what to say, but now I can’t think of anything. I can only think that we would be very good if we work together’”he confessed the actress about her encounter with one of his great idols, at the that the kindness of the legendary artist saved him from making a fool more frightening.

“She interrupted me and told me that sure that we divertiríamos a lot, and he replied, ‘Is that I love you, and admire you’. And she asked me to please tell him that his daughter. It was an incredible moment, and the next time we met he remembered me”.