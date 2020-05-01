The impressive resemblance of Nina Dobrev (‘vampire diaries’) with a protagonist of ‘Zoey 101’

The two are actresses, so that you may have seen posing on any red carpet and you had to frotarte the eyes a couple of times to realize that what you see is real. Yes, in addition to sharing a profession, Nina Dobrev and Victoria Justice are exactly the same.

Nina Dobrev became known thanks to the role of Elena Gilbert in ‘Vampire Diaries‘while Victoria Justice started to become popular thanks to series such as ‘Zoey 101‘, ‘Victorious‘or ‘iCarly‘.

It is true that the resemblance is undeniable, and, as was expected, the social networks have made it even more obvious. In each of the publications making the comparison between the actresses, the resemblance is more apparent and even in some hardly know who is who. Isn’t it amazing?

The most important role of the careers of Dobrev has been in the series supernatural youth who both triumphed and, even though he came to his end in march of 2017, what is certain is that their protagonists are revealing small details or trivia I did not know until now. As when the interpreter revealed that she could not bear to his former teammate Paul Wesley, the actor that gave life to Stefan Salvatore in the world of fiction.

Don’t miss the pictures of the two actresses where they are equal!

…

Insurance that interests you…

The disturbing images of Nina Dobrev (‘vampire diaries’) in the hospital