The images confirm the return of Emily Bett Rickards on Arrow

Lack increasingly less to see the end of “Arrow“. After 8 seasons, the series starring Stephen Amell it will issue its final episode.

The series that gave birth to the Arrowverse will come to an end the next Tuesday, January 28 for the screen The CW. The last episode of ls saga will be called “Fadeout“but not much else is known about as it will make the history on it.

The CW released some images of what will be the broadcast of the last episode of the series acclaimed worldwide. In them you can see the return of a character very dear: Felicity Smoak.

Emily Bett Rickards will roll with your companions and companions of the Arrow after leaving the series in the seventh season of the same.

¡SPOILER ALERT!

If you saw Crisis on Infinite Earths you will know that the character of Stephen Amell will not continue in the screen, as Oliver Queen sacrificed his life to save them all. In this way the history of Arrow came to its end, but the Arrowverse will continue.

It is expected that the faithful secretary Smoak return in the future, possibly is what we see in the last episode of the series, to deal with his death in the company of Barry Allen, Sara Lance and John Diggle, among others.

In Spoiler we will share some of the images that have already transcended the last episode of “Arrow”.

David Ramsey, Caity Lotz and Emily Bett Rickards in “Fadeout” of Arrow 2020.

Katherine McNamara, Emily Bett Rickards, and Jack Moore in the Fadeout of Arrow 2020

Joe Dinicol, Rick Gonzalez, David Ramsey, Audrey Marie Anderson, Willa Holland, Echo Kellum and Emily Bett Rickards in the Fadeout of Arrow 2020