The Great, the trailer of the series with Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult

Hulu unveiled the trailer of The Great, the series with Elle Fanning (“Mary Shelley”, “All the Bright Places”) and Nicholas Hoult (“Mad Max: Fury Road”, “The Banker”) who will arrive to the Platform in the united States and Starzplay in Europe the next month of may.

Created by Tony McNamara (“The Favourite”, “Ashby”), screenwriter and executive producer, this is a show set in Russia in the EIGHTEENTH century.

The trailer is the following:

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CWaJ6pzrV5U(/embed)

The Great will flow to Europe through Starzplay

Elle Fanning interprets to the young Catherine, later known as “the Big one”, when I was still a girl of just 18 years old, romantic and idealist, who arrives in Russia as a result of a marriage combined with the emperor Peter III (Hoult).

During 10 episodes where humor is the order of the day, we will see Catherine together with her husband in a court where there is no shortage of the lies and infidelities.

Also part of the cast: Phoebe Fox (“One Day”, “The Aeronauts”), Adam Godley (“Breaking Bad,” “The Umbrella Academy”), Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Sebastian de Souza, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow.

The directorate is in charge of Geeta Patel (“The Magicians”, “the Runaways”) and Matt Shakman (“Succession”, “The Boys”).

Thank you for sharing with other users:

I like: I like Loading…

Related

Comments

Comments