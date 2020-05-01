The Great, or how to take the light to the Russian empire [FW Opinión]

Once upon a time, a female figure called Sophie Friederike Auguste von Anhalt-Zerbst, who, with the passage of time would be known as Екатерина Алексеевна Романова (or Catherine the Great, for those who do not speak Russian). Your introduction to the world would be through her husband Peter III, emperor of the Russian empire, whom he married through an arranged marriage that had as a mission to strengthen the friendship between Prussia (Germany) and Russia. She is the protagonist of the series The Greata production which tells this same story, but so tremendously distorted.

The production, conceived by the writer Tony McNamara (The Favourite), is starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult -serious, great actors, and tells the story of how it was that Catherine the Great ended up being the empress of Russia in the 1700s, but from a comical perspective, and completely fictional, the basis of which actual note it is only in some minimal details.

The Great is not so “great.”

Of course, it is evident from the first time that the series is a ucrony, so it is quite obvious to find with things that never happened or with situations quite stupid just to make people laughhowever, I felt that this comedy is really not for everyone.

The premise of the series is that Catalina should kill her husband, defeat the church, decimate the Russian military and make it to the court imperial of the EIGHTEENTH century, which of course ended up doing in real life to become the best governor that had the Russian empire throughout its history.

The same thing occurs in the series -in a way – but with resources quite a bit more ridiculous, using humour is quite absurd that, while fun, in the long run I ended up getting sick because nothing I made a lot of sense. I assume that is because I do not like them, particularly the dramas of the time, but something I do not entirely realized, all this formula, because I ended up without much to say about it and watching the whole series with little desire.

It is evident that the target audience is those people who enjoyed watching The Favourite (written by the same McNamara), or who like tape like Pride and Prejudice and Zombiesas to the dessert, turns out to be a light comedy that serves enough to ventilate the head in times of closure required.

As I said above, what I recall is the performance of Elle Fanning, who had to face a role quite complicated, and still managed to develop a role that is attractive and very well made. Seeing her on screen, we really feel that we are watching Catherine the Great, especially because everything seems always to play against in this context absurd, but still brings out the best of themselves to achieve their main objective and we believe him.

The same thing runs for Nicholas Hoult, who manages to ridicule a remarkable and very believable Peter III in this satire, building up to a jackass of the first level, disconnected from the surrounding reality until things get ugly.

You can check out the teaser of The Great below and wait for its premiere this may 15, on Hulu.

