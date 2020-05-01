The emotional message of Kris Jenner to her daughters and granddaughters on the Day of the Woman

The mother most famous of the show delivered a powerful and inspirational message on Instagram

The matriarch of the clan Kardashian – Jenner could not pass up the international women’s day without issuing a message for all of their fellow genderbut in specific to their daughters and granddaughterswho are part of the list of the women most famous and wealthy of the world.

Using her personal account of Instagram, Kris Jenner shared the iconic photograph of her last birthday to the side of her offspring, those who prepared at that time an incredible surprise.

View this post on Instagram Happy International Women’s Day!! I am beyond blessed to be surrounded by so many incredible women. My girls are my everything, and I could not be more proud of the women they have become.. smart, strong, amazing moms to my grandkids, hard working women that inspire so many, including me, every single day! It brings me so much joy to see my grandkids grow, and I can’t wait to see everything they will achieve, knowing that nothing is impossible with passion and dedication! To all women and girls reading this, today let’s celebrate!! Celebrate who you are today and who you will become tomorrow! Here to us, ladies! 💗 #HappyInternationalWomensDay #InternationalWomensDay A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Mar 8, 2020 at 8:28am PDT

“Happy international women’s day! I feel more than blessed to be surrounded by so many amazing women. My girls are my everything and I could not be more proud of the women they have become… smart, strong, amazing mothers to my grandchildren, women who work hard and inspire so many, includingday in and day out.” began to write the famous.

Subsequently, he referred with great affection to the talk of his granddaughters and of women in general: “it gives Me great joy to see my granddaughters grow up and I can’t wait to see all you will achieve knowing that nothing is impossible with passion and dedication. To all the women who read this, today we are going to celebrate! Celebrate who you are today and who you will become tomorrow.”