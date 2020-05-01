The emotional farewell messages for Joss Whedon and Sarah Michelle Gellar Luke Perry, fellow ‘Buffy vampire slayer’

The death of Luke Perry has rocked Hollywood, and many colleagues have wanted to give a final goodbye the legendary actor on social networks.

Among them, the filmmaker Joss Whedon, that worked with him in the film ‘Buffy vampire slayer’, tape 1992 made possible after the legendary series of Sarah Michelle Gellar. Both have dedicated these posts to Perry:

“The first time I met Luke Perry we talked about the type of film you wanted it to be ‘Buffy’. I asked him if he had ever seen ‘Near Dark’ and looked at me in plan HOW DARE YOU LORD and I knew that we would move well. Fun, committed and always friendly. It should not have been gone”, had Whedon on Twitter.

For its part, the actress of ‘Buffy’ he added on Instagram:

“My entire experience at the institute was marked for Brenda and Dylan. Now I have to hold the hand of my dear friend Shannen Doherty while mourns the loss of Luke Perry. So it is not like I had to pass. I hope your family know all of the lives that influenced“.

Luke Perry became a idol teen thanks to his role of Dylan in ‘The feeling of Living’and today was one of the protagonists of the series for The CW, ‘Riverdale‘.