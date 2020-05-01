The desire of the fighter Nikki Bella for John Cena, his exprometido

Apparently the love the fighter Nikki Bella feel John Cena still do not know the end, because the member of the duo Bella Twins, said, according to records Hollywood Life could be taking their relationship with the 16-time world champion of the WWE.

“I’m looking for someone with whom you can spend all the nights, whether retaking my relationship with John or with another person. That is what I want. Every day, when I go home, I know you will be in my boyfriend or my husband, we’re going to spend so many days together as possible and we will grow old together. I just want to spend every day with someone. I want to settle with someone,” he said.

The twin sister of the also figure of the WWE, Brie Bella, also commented what would happen if Dinner is a new girlfriend.

“I always say that would be nice, but I think that it is always difficult to see someone you have loved so much time with another person. But, honestly, I’m just concerned for your happiness. I just hope that whoever that person make you the happiest man on earth because that is what they deserve. You never know what will happen in the future. Sometimes people get back together“, closed.

Love story

The largest of the Bella Twins had a dramatic separation, since that put an end to her engagement Dinner few days before the wedding, which was to have been held early last may.Dinner and Nikki, who stood out from the 2012, pledged on 2 April 2017 after the battle for mixed team against The Miz and Maryse, at WrestleMania 33.

The athlete 35 years canceled her engagement because Dinner did not want to have children. Later the also actor he changed his mind and assured Bella that would grant your wish to be a mother, but Nikki had already made his decision.