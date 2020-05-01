The day which Jordan found himself in the bed to Dennis Rodman and Carmen Electra

The revelations in the new documentary Michael Jordan, The Last Dance, I have been surprised at all by all the stories that are account, and this time the protagonists were Dennis Rodman and Carmen Electra.

During an interview on Good Morning America, Michael Jordan revealed what could be the third episode of the series. The historical player for the Bulls pointed out that some time ago he found his excompañero, Dennis Rodman, on the bed, a moment a little uncomfortable.

According to Millennium, the story began when Rodman asked permission to coach Phil Jackson, to go on holiday to Las Vegas, however, Jordan did not agree.

“You see Phil, but if you let him go you will not see again,” said Jordan.

The historic 23 he was right, because Rodman did not return on the day promised.

“We had to go to get your ass out of bed. I’m not going to tell what I had in that bed or where I was, or things like that,” said Michael.

One of the figures that supports the history of Las Vegas is the actress Carmen Electra, who was with Rodman in the room.

“They knocked on the door and it was Michael Jordan. I hid. I didn’t want to see me as well and I got behind the couch with the sheets over,” revealed the actress.

With information of Millennium