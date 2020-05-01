The day that Michael Jordan caught Dennis Rodman with Carmen Electra in bed

In the last few days was premiered on the documentary The Last Danceavailable on the platform Netflix, and that is being seen in the united States, taking advantage of the millions of americans remain confined in their homes. They are able to enjoy the stories unpublished portrayed in its great majority by Michael Jordan.

Rodman asked for a few days to rest in Las Vegas

One of them is not left to talk about in the last few hours, and is that has as protagonists, in addition to the great Jordan, Dennis Rodman and Carmen Electra. It all started when Dennis Rodman asked Phil Jackson on vacation in Las Vegas to restsomething that didn’t seem to see with good eyes the mythical north american player.

“You see Phil, if you let him go, not we will see,” reveals Michael Jordan on his conversation with coach Phil Jackson before this acquiesce to the request of Rodman. The return date for this was set for two days later, although it never came to occur in that timeframe.

Jordan had to go and pick him up

The eternal 23 continued revealing more details of these days, and it had to go in your search:We had to go and get him out of bed. I’m not going to say what was there in the bed or where I was or things like that,” explained Jordan on the day that they were to look to the Rodman.

As in any story there are always two versions, and also the other protagonist, Dennis Rodman, brought in his vision of the facts supporting Jordan: “they knocked on the door and it was Michael Jordan. I hid. I didn’t want to see me as well and I hid behind the couch covered with some blankets”, he admits.

The story of the singer Carmen Electra and Denis Rodman is one of the most well-known within the american basketball, and that is that both came to be married. However, he had never known that Michael Jordan, they got to catch a day in bed.