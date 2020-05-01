The color shines at the Golden Globes

Ana de Armas is left without a Golden Globe. For the first time, the cuban nominations for the award as best actress in a comedy for P but it took him Awkwafina for his role in The Farewell. However on the red carpet, the interpreter that was released in the series The internship

was the winner, arriving to outshine many of the stars of Hollywood. Ana de Armas chose a Ralph & Russo navy blue with sequins, skirt with volume, belt and strapless neckline.

In the category of best actress in a drama, the award was for was Renée Zellweger by Judy . In this case, the artist was also the successful of the photocall with her dress (light blue Armani Privé. Charlize Theron, nominated in the same category, also tops the list of the most stylish with a dress, asymmetrical, green, and black, Dior (signature of the which is an image).









Charlize Theron, of green; Cate Blanchett, yellow, or Renee Zellweger, of blue, highlighted in elegance

This year the traditional black color has been relegated on the red carpet. Jennifer Aniston, in Dior, Naomi Watts, Armani, or Margaret Qualley, Chanel, were one of the few actresses who elected him. If there were white suits (as the Reese Witherspon, Roland Mouret, or Gillian Anderson); and also two-tone (Rachel Weisz, in black-and-white Tom Ford, or Greta Gerwig, of Proenza Schouler). And the most brilliant (in terms of brightness is referred to) were the dresses of Lucy Boynton (all silver Louis Vuitton) and the Valentino Jennifer Lopez with a huge gold bow.

But what there was on the red carpet of the Golden Globes was the color. There were red (Nicole Kidman, in Versace; Scarlett Johansson, Vera Wang), yellow (Zoey Deutch, Fendi, Cate Blanchett, Mary Katrntzou, or Sandra Bullock, Oscar de la Renta), orange (Michelle Williams, Louis Vuitton), fuchsia (Prinyanka Chopra, Cristina Ottaviano, or Isla Fisher, Monique Lhuillier), garnet (Helen Mirren, Dior and Sofia Vergara, Dolce & Gabbana).









In terms of trends, triumphed strapless necklines and puffed sleeves or bluff (Olivia Colman, red Emilia Wickstead, or Bel Powley). The skirt sarong also is a tendency that they wore on the red carpet Salma Hayek, Sienna Miller (both in Gucci), or Kristin Cavallari (from Cristina Ottaviano). There were a few transparencies (only Gwyneth Paltrow, in a dress with Fendi, or Rose Leslie, Elie Saab), flowers (Taylor Swift, Etro, Anna Paquin, Dior, or Kaitlyn Dever, Valentino), and tulle (Sofia Carson, of Giambattista Valli or Julia Butters).

And on a red carpet in which until very recently was the producer Harvey Weinstein imposed its law, only Molly Sims has worn a design by Marchesa, the signature of Georgina Chapman, the wife of Weinstein, until they came to the public light the abuses.

