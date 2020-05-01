The BEST hair cuts that we saw in the Oscar-2020

The Oscar-2020 have come to add more trends hair cuts for women who will dominate the rest of the year and, right now, it will show! The truth is that the celebrities wore their manes in these Academy awards and you can not stay without seeing the best. Please take note and be inspired by them!

PIXIE

The pixie’s side, and no layering was one of the cuts ‘short’ that predominated in the Oscar 2020. Celebrities such as Charlize Theron, Olivia Colman and Kristen Wiig opted for him in his version blonde. Is it a coincidence? No! The combo of the pixie + mane blonde smoothes the features, subtract a couple of years, and hides the gray. I Get the look!

BLUNT CUT

We have already spoken of the trend of the blunt cut that involves making a cut solid or rectum with the tip perfectly clean. This was one of the hair cuts are more seen in the Oscar-2020 and the famous teach us how to make it: Wavy, as Natalie Portman, or hyper-lazio, as Maya Rudolph.

MIDI

The midi is the court of the 2020 and also was the star in the last Academy awards, in more of a celeb. For example, Margot Robbie took a risk with him in his version wavy, Kaitlyn Dever with a finish straight and pointed inward and Dita Von Teese with a lot of volume in the ends, the style of the 50’s.