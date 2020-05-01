The art of coaching, by Darren Cahill and Simona Halep

Now that the quarantine has us all frozen, it is a good time to discuss other aspects of the world of tennis to those who may not pay as much attention as they deserve. For example, the importance of the figure of a good coach in certain players. We talk about Simona Halep and Darren Cahill, a duo that has garnered so much success that even the year in which they decided to separate their paths (2019) were again connected. In a report prepared by the Australian Open, the two protagonists reflect what is special about this relationship of friendship, one of the most consolidated within the clothing for women.

“We’ve enjoyed very well together, we are what we are still going very well. With him I learned a lot about how to enjoy being within the track. They are already five seasons working with Darren, acquiring a lot of knowledge, he is a person very relaxed and I not so much, so I try to combine that in my day-to-day, but it is also a worker serious: when there is work you work, when you laugh, we laugh,” according to the current number 2 world.

To achieve this degree of confidence has been the key to final for Simona to find in Darren the perfect travel companion. “There are times that leave us jokes only with ourselves, but being on the track competing to represent a very hard work. There are that take advantage of the opportunity that gives you this type of work, go out there to win at the same time enjoying every stroke. Before I met Darren he had never smiled in a trackthis is something that I have learned over the years. Without a doubt, it’s something that helps you to relax and play better”, discover the districts of Constanta.

As for Cahill, his passion for tennis led her inside long before meet Halep. “The train took him in the blood and in my family you could say that also. I’ve been in this business almost all my life, since I was 16 years old. Basically, my life has been based on catch planes and go from one continent to another, for the last 38 years, being out an average of 35 weeks. It is evident that the sabbatical that I took in 2019, it came to me cool” recalls Adelaide.

“Being a tennis coach is hard, you left behind your family, you’re traveling about 30-40 weeks with your player, that you should be faithful to you, as their performances on the track will be determined by your income. Many of the decisions that change depending on win or lose a match, it’s not like football coaches who earn according to what you put in your contract, here we can rely on a single party. The tennis is to go week to week,” insists the man who I also work with Agassi or Hewitt in the past.

But take two players with the number 1 in the world wasn’t enough for Darren, I wanted to repeat the feat on the women’s tour and that’s why he put his eyes on Halep. “Be the champion of Grand Slam is what has given her the belief in herself, the confidence to do it again. That way of moving that has on the track is the best of their ability, but also has improved to be seen in adverse moments within parties, when they see that they are going to overcome it, that is when you breathe in deeply and is able to solve their problems. This is how I was able to get to the goal in the Grand Slams. In fact, in recent years, it has never been below the top four in the rankings. So is Simona, that is what defines you as a person, his sporting ethics and professionalism,” says the australian of 55 years.

This is the personality of Cahill, one of the masters of the benches in the last thirty years, the man who turned to Simona Halep in a player world. “All that says to me is special to me, I consider many things”, emphasizes the Romanian, delighted with return to count with the presence of Darren. “For example, always reminds me that I should keep your head, be strong mentally. He always gives me good advice, so I will continue listening to them for a long time”.