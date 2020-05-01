Suri Cruise allegedly fled from Katie Holmes to be with dad Tom Cruise

Suri Cruise is said that bolted and left Katie Holmes’ to be with her father Tom Cruise. It was said that the interpolation made a run for it after seeing an opportunity to get out of your house.

Did Suri flee to meet up with Tom?

New Idea reported that Suri was spotted leaving the New York apartment where she and her mom resides. The magazine even a photo in an attempt to convince everyone that his report is true.

The publication said that the girl decided to meet and come with their dad, because things are not great at home. It was stated that Suri looked “comfort” of her father, who she has not seen for more than five years.

“Suri has made a decision that she wants to spend more time with your dad,” a source who is allegedly close to the family shared. “Now she is 12 years old, she decided that she wants to have more of a relationship with him and has really been the thrust of your mom to let her see him. She packed her things and told her mother that she was not taking no for an answer and demanded to see his dad.”

New Idea also mentioned that Us Weekly claimed that Tom Cruise is actually allowed to see Suri for up to 10 days per month. It was his choice not to see the girl for the reason that she is not a Scientologist. But now, that assumes that you think that it is time for them to be together again.

The truth

Gossip Cop reported that his assertion is far from the truth, because in reality, Tom and Suri Cruise are still distant to this day. Also, the young man would not have thought of leaving the house because Katie Holmes has been a very good mother, and she has to put as your first priority even over her love life.

Clearly, Suri Cruise has no reason to leave his mom and she is happy in your home and your current situation. Despite the fact that she and his dad are not seeing each other, she has no plans to meet with him constantly rumored. Who knows, maybe, Suri and Tom can still be the communication behind their backs?