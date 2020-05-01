Star Wars, Hollywood: movies and series for this weekend (1 – 3 may)

Hollywood, Star Wars and the movies and series for this weekend (1 – 3 May)

Ryan Murphy, who is back with a new drama series, and the universe of George Lucas, you are going to keep busy.

This weekend is special for fans of George Lucas, Star Wars reaches the stream (for what that Disney+ does not deign to come to Mexico) with 9 movies of the saga, including the 3 originals that introduced us to Luke Skywalker and company.

Do you not know what movies and series to watch on the weekend? We’ve got you covered with a selection foolproof, so go for the popcorn, prepare the couch and dedicate yourself to spend hours in front of the screen.

The weekend finally arrived and is reserved to recharge the batteries, relax and get to see all the movies and series that have been on your radar from days ago, but you could not see in the week because you were busy working and finishing up pending as if there was no tomorrow.

Thanks to the war of the streaming, now debut on thousands of different things each week and, fortunately, the gods of film and television know that the weekend is perfect to see something new, so most of these releases are reserved for those days when you don’t have to go to work, you can wake up as late as your body allows and be as unproductive as you might think.

If you really don’t want to make plans, and your bed (or your favorite chair) calls you, there are a few premieres special they give you a good excuse to stay home and turn off your phone and cancel all the plans that you made, knowing you didn’t want to go.

Films, series, and special programs your agenda for the weekend is just filling up with hours and hours of entertainment.

MOVIES

Dangerous Lies (Netflix)

When an elderly rich die and unexpectedly leaves his heritage to his new caretaker, Katie (Camila Mendes) becomes embroiled in a network of deception and murder. If you are going to survive, will have to question the motives of everyone, even the people he loves.

Batman Begins (Netflix)

After training with his mentor, Batman (Christian Bale) begins to struggle to free of the corruption to Gotham city, riddled by crime.

Batman: The Dark Knight Rises (Netflix)

Eight years after the reign of anarchy of the Joker, Batman with the help of the enigmatic Catwoman is forced to leave his exile to save Gotham City from the brutal terrorist guerrilla Bane.

Run All Night (Netflix)

The mobster and hitman Jimmy Conlon have a night to discover where their loyalties lay: with his son, Mike, whose life is in danger, or his best friend and mob boss Shawn Maguire, who wants Mike to pay for the death of his own son

All Day and a Night (Netflix)

While serving life imprisonment in prison, a young boy observes the people, the circumstances, and the system that put him in the way of their crime. Here you will see as protagonists Ashton Sanders (Moonlight), Jeffrey Wright (Westworld), Isaiah John (Snowfall), and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen).

Star Wars Saga (Amazon Prime)

The universe of George Lucas comes to streaming, with movies such as Star Wars: Episode I-The Phantom Menace, Star Wars: Episode II -Attack of the Clones, Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

SERIES AND DOCUMENTARIES

Hollywood (Netflix)

In this series of Ryan Murphy a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in Hollywood after the Second World War they try to succeed, no matter the cost.

Three meters above the sky (Netflix)

Two young adults from very different worlds fall in love during a summer on the coast of the Adriatic in Italy. Inspired by the books of Federico Moccia.

Almost Happy (Netflix)

Almost happy is a series of comedy semi-biographical sketch in which the comedian and radio personality Sebastian, played by Sebastian Wainraich, navigate the obstacles of his adult life. Between a complicated relationship with the love of his life (his ex-wife), played by Natalie Pérez, and a long list of insecurities, it is simply not possible to find happiness in your life almost perfect

Upload (Amazon Prime)

After an accident, a man receives the opportunity to choose their own life, but this time in a digital world when you connect to that you do not have to die, or at least that his mind can live forever.