Simona Halep is exercised in the quarantine| Excélsior

BUCHAREST

The Romanian tennis player Simona Halep is one of the athletes who has established a routine during the isolation caused by the pandemic COVID-19especially to stay in shape.

The number two in the ranking of the Women’s Association Tennis (WTA, for its acronym in English) explained that take advantage of the free time to have more hours of sleepbecause when there is activity on the circuit comply with schedules tighter.

However, this does not prevent him train and revealed after a breakfast before noon, looking to stay in shape without breaking the quarantine established.

I’ve been home since February and I’ve never been so long. It is a different life. I go out and run in the complex, normally I don’t run too much, but this is the only way that I can maintain my physical form. At home I do push-ups, sit-ups and back exercises because I have a spine problem,” he explained.

Halep would not participate in Indian Wells due to injury in the foot that you drag from a while ago and learned of the suspension of the tournament when he was preparing for the Miami Open, a situation that regrets after weeks without playing.

I was saddened to hear the news that everything was going to be canceled due to the situation. It is difficult for players, we miss the circuit; a stranger to all that participate in all tournaments”, said the winner of 20 WTA titles.

cmb

