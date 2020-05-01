Sia debut as director and screenwriter, and after will launch two discs | Music

In recent years we have discovered a new facet of Sia with the that has been increasingly familiar. The australian is not only a superb songwriter (behind the successes of the most important artists of the planet) and vocalist (his records sold by the million around the world), but which has a special predilection for the seventh art.

In just a couple of years we have lost count of the amount of contributions he has made to different movie soundtracks (Dr. Dolittle, Vox Lux, Wrapped Up, Dumplin, Second Act, Wonder Woman, the Lion, The great Gatsby, Looking for Dory, Breath, me, My little Pony…).

Following the premiere of the Original os, we told you that we expected that 2020 would allow us to listen to their new studio album without having to go through the box office of the film. But it seems that that’s not going to be possible. Because, according to has confirmed the own Sia there will be no new music until your film project see the light. And that you have up to two disks prepared.

Sia debut as director and screenwriter of the feature film Music whose premiere is planned for this year but still without a definitive date. A couple of days the interpreter answered through their social networks to a follower who asked him for his new songs: “I have a few features coming up but am focused on my movie which is now due for release Sept, it’s a musical so after I promote that I’ll put out a new album. I have two waiting to go!” (“I have a few on the way but I’m centered in my film, whose launch is planned for September. It is a musical so after that what you promote will sell a new album. I have two waiting for you”).

That music of which he speaks is Music, a film that will feature Kate Hudson, Maddie Ziegler, Leslie Odom Jr., Hector Elizondo and Tig Notaro as actors and actresses for main and will tell the story of an autistic child (Ziegler) is in the care of a sister as problematic (Hudson).

The relationship between the music of Sia and Maddie Ziegler seems that you are never going to stop. A collaboration that goes beyond any artistic expression and that has become almost an alter ego.

By the end of 2018 Sia announced that it was working on a new album that would be published in this 2019. However, you never said if it was a new solo project or of this adventure that has become to unite their road with Maddie and out of step with the film we both enjoy.