Sia and Maddie Ziegler, will you be joining forces? | Music

The relationship between the music of Sia and Maddie Ziegler it seems that you are never going to stop. A collaboration that goes beyond any artistic expression and that has become almost an alter ego.

Their relationship started in the year 2013 and since then the world attends fascinated the musical relationship and audiovisutal between the songs of Sia and the career of Maddie Ziegler.

Some in the media even question the overexposure that could suffer this girl as a resource to the attempt of Sia to avoid their exposure: “I Consult with Maddie every week if this is what you want to do, and I assure you that if you ever want to leave it, leave it. This is a conversation that we all should be having, not only I but also all the directors, parents of children actors and agents with their children, clients, or children to the office”.

Maddie Ziegler seems to be delighted of the popularity that has been reached to provide its movements to songs like Chandelier, Elastic heart, Cheap thrills, The Greatest and Not new friends.

This is their latest collaboration though, strictly speaking, is not a collaboration from Sia and Maddie but LSD and Maddie. If we are referring to both artists, their last collaboration was Rainbowa song in the Sia lent her voice to the soundtrack of the film My little pony and in which he retold in collaboration with the young dancer, influencer and actress.

Remember that this song was released originally in September of 2017.

We have been a long time without new songs of Sia (although they do of your supergroup LSD alongside Diplo and Labrinth) and we hope that very soon the waiting has come to an end.

By the end of 2018 Sia announced that it was working on a new album that would be published in this 2019. However, you never said if it was a new solo project or your new adventure with two of the producers of fashion.