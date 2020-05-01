Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, viral for this fun video

The quarantine by the coronavirus is giving much of himself and is doing that we know better artists like Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. The free time is allowing us to develop skills that we thought non-existent in ourselves, and these, in turn, are serving to cope with our running of the bulls at home.

There are many activities that are proving to know how to make our artists. Painting or cooking has become the skills star of this quarantine, and Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were not going to be less. The artists are sharing in these days fun times in the kitchen, in which once more we can see the great complicity that exists between the couple of the moment.

🎥 | Camila Hair via IG stories! • Apr. 23, 2020 pic.twitter.com/vGVheuXaYk — Shawn Mendes Updates (@MendesCrewInfo) April 23, 2020

Apparently cooking is taken very seriously. So much so that the couple has set a competition in any rule in the kitchen of the Miami home in which they both are going through the quarantine. The artist has wished to make public the fun competition between your partner and her, recording her boy cooking. The singer asked in the above video how he was running your plate, something that the singer was very clear and she has responded in a resounding way: “Better than yours”.

Without a doubt, the kitchen is still one of the areas of the house most frequented by the artists. Both have been proposed to remove that “small thorn” the culinary artalthough it seems that Camila Hair is not very good. She herself has confessed to have created a new cooking concept entitled “burnt food”. We will, that the kitchen definitely is not his thing. However, the singer did not lose hope and keeps trying day after day to be done with the kitchen. What will get advantage of Shawn Mendes? The hope is the last thing you lose.