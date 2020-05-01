Selena Gomez and Lilly Collins show why the purple is the eye shadow that you have to try

The eye makeup this seasonhas returned to claim the site that corresponded to it. And in the autumn it has become essential to pay special attention to the way in which we decorate our look. The options are multiple: liners, classic eyeliner color, shade spots, application monochrome, a lot of glitter… But among them all there has been a colour range that has excelled above all: shade of purplefrom their nuances more lavender to create a look and feel more feminine, until the purple intense, to show off the image more sensual.

Lining perfect Selena Gomez is the work of the good pulse of your make-up artist, Hung Vanngo.



Cat eye

Many have been the gateways that have opted for the eye makeup, cat eye for the season autumn/ inviero but why wear only black? If you choose an eyeliner purple aportarás a touch of sophistication and modernity to your look; yes, make sure that the shade of purple stand out on your eyes or, otherwise turn off your look. At night, do like Selena and complete your look with a touch of shiny shadow on the path and with the line of make-up water with black pen and two coats of your mascara of choice.

Allan Avendaño, the make-up artist that usually works on Vanessa Hudgens, is the creator of his gaze.



Shade monochrome

It is the easiest way of making-up the eyes, as it is enough to extend the shadow all over the eyelid. However, this season is updated up the color to the arc of the eyebrowplace to apply a bit of illuminator to open the look. To show off this effect you can choose the matte finish or one slightly metallicbut it is preferable that the shadows with glitter –like those that are of a shade of purple too dark– leave them to create another effect. By the day, better to wear the shade alone, but by the evening can accompany a delineated black very fine. And always, regardless of the time of day, apply the shadow with the help of a brush difuminador so that the result is more subtle.

The make-up artist Michael Anthony signature this makeup of January Jones.



Eyeliner double

The eyeliners of colors are not only suitable during the summer months, but brands such as Dior have opted for them also for the seasons of cold. To create drama to the look, just use the pen both in the line of the upper and lower lashes, slightly blurred, and combine it with a shadow a tone that is as similar as possible to the outline. This last is applied on the mobile eyelid, focusing on the area of the basin of the eye, and blend slightly upward. A mascara intense black will do the rest.