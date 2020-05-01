Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals her three favorite episodes of Buffy | The House of THE

Despite all the years that have passed, the followers of Buffy Summers seem to have had enough of the vampire slayer of Sunnydale, nor of the people behind the classic television series. Sarah Michelle Gellar, the protagonist of Buffy vampire slayer has always been open to talking about the series and his era, being The Chosen one, and now just revealed what are your favorite chapters of all seven seasons issued on the small screen.

During an interview with BuzzFeed while promoting Other People’s Houses, the new series that prepares you to FOX the actress has responded to several issues on your step-by-Buffy vampire slayer, a series ahead of its time in terms of presenting a female character strong and complex, that served as a model for many teenagers of the time. Gellar recognizes that one of the many things I learned during this stage is that the girls also kick ass, and the scenes more difficult to shoot were always the scenes of fights at night in the cemeteries because it was cold, and the muscles are tensaban, so try to stay awake and keep the muscles loose, it was very complicated.

But perhaps the most curious of the interview is to find out what three episodes of Buffy are preferred by your protagonist. Among all the memorable moments of the series, the performer does not think much, and responds by appointing The body, The prom and Silence the episode mute.

The body recounts the immediate events after the sudden death of Joyce Summers (Kristine Sutherland), the mother of Buffy, and begins with a plane eerily over our heroine finding the body of his mother. The episode of the fifth season has no music, unlike all the other episodes of the series, and it is the first kiss between Willow (Alyson Hannigan) and his girlfriend Tara (Amber Benson). It is considered by many as the best episode of the entire series, and several critics considered it as one of the greatest episodes of television.

The prom is an episode of the third season which, as the title indicates, focuses on Buffy as you prepare for your prom at Sunnydale High. During the hour-long chapter, Buffy and her vampire boyfriend, Angel (David Boreanaz), break and reunited in the final moments, both knowing that it is only for that night and that they should move on with her life as she matures and is studying in the university.

And finally, Silence is an episode of the fourth season of Buffy, the first to take place at the University of Sunnydale in place of at Sunnydale High. A group of evil creatures called The Gentlemen come to town and steal everyone’s voice and, as a result, the greater part of the episode is done without any dialogue, forcing our heroes to communicate via gestures as they try to defeat the villains. Silence is the only episode of the entire series that was nominated for an Emmy for the Best script in a drama series, something totally unfair to many.

What these three chapters are also among your favorites Buffy vampire slayer? Let us know in the comments.