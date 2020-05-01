Sarah Michelle Gellar is ready to return to television

USA, Los Angeles.- Hunting vampires

favorite tv, Sarah Michelle Gellar, is to return to the

screen girl. The actress is preparing to star in and produce a drama of

Fox called Other People’s Houses,

based on a novel by Abbi Waxman reunites Gellar with the creators of Ringer Eric Charmelo and Nicole Snyder.

The project, a co-production between

Universal TV and Fox Entertainment, will focus on the story of nine people

that live in the neighborhood to Larchmont Village of Los Angeles. Through the lens

of social networks, the characters will navigate the emotional ups and downs of

be parents, partners, neighbors, and friends, exposed to the virtual world.

And here enters Gellar in action to play an influential of the social networks named Anne Porter. The most interesting thing about this return is that if the project happens to be a full series, it would be his first role as a regular on television from the comedy of CBS The Crazy Ones in 2013-14, the met up with their audience after the success of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Remember, Gellar starred in Ringer of Charmelo and Snyder, program

lasted a season between 2011 and 2012, so that this reunion with the

producers make it a little easier to work for Other People’s Houses is a to the list of upcoming premieres

formed by Our Kind of People and Karin Gist of Star.

Gellar had also added to his list of work commitments star and be executive producer of Sometimes I Lie,, a limited series based on the debut novel by the former BBC journalist Alice Feeney, which is being developed by A Very Good Production Ellen DeGeneres and Warner Bros TV, so that is some long days ahead.