Ryan Murphy wants the series to end in its third season – The Politician – Spoiler Time

Oh good and bad news for fans of The Politician!

The drama of Ryan Murphy (AHS) could end sooner than expected.

In an interview with Collider, the creator of the series Hollywood unveiled he would like to finish The Politician in his third season, although the break between the second and the third delivery would be very long.

“I think that everyone involved in the series probably we would like to make three seasons in total”explained Murphy. “I’d love to take a couple of years and have a Ben Platt a bit aged for his final run… I think that is our plan.”

Murphy he added that they had finished filming and editing the second season before the close caused by the coronavirus (Covid-19), so the seven new episodes will come out in mid-June.

The Politician follows Ben Platt as Payton Hobarta student wealthy of Santa Barbara with strong political aspirations.

The rest of the cast is Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Zoey Deutch, Judith Light, Bette Midler, Lucy Boynton and Theo Germaine.